Guy Recreates First Class Air Travel Experience During Quarantine

April 9, 2020

This is a short video of TikTok user Jeroen Gortworst pretending he's on a first class flight to somewhere tropical while actually trapped in his home during quarantine (you can tell he's in first class because of the fancy wine). It's weird though because the view out the plane window appears to be the plane landing, but the captain is saying it's time for takeoff, leading at least one blogger to speculate Jeroen here may have gotten way too drunk before his flight.

Keep going for the full video in two different forms with value-add soundtrack.

@jeroengortworst

Quarantine day 14 got me like... 😩😂 ##fy ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage

♬ origineel geluid - jeroengortworst

Thanks to MSA, who agrees being able to fly to a tropical island worry-free seems like a lifetime ago. Meet me in St. Lucia?

