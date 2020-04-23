Guy Creates Social Distancing Laser Helmet That Displays 6-Foot Circle Around Himself

April 23, 2020

This is a short video of Youtuber StupotMcDoodlepip (sounds right) assembling and demonstrating his laser-powered social distancing helmet that displays a six-foot circle around himself so others know if they're getting too close. Plus it looks sweet. I mean if you can't get laid wearing one of these things you must be living in self-quarantine without an already existing romantic partner, am I right?

Keep going for the full video, which is mostly assembly.

via Imgflip

Thanks to Matthew H, who agree those astronauts aboard the International Space Station really have the right idea.

Skier's 360-Degree Helmetcam Captures Avalanche Catching Up To Him

Previous Story

Good Lord: Stormchaser Films Tornado Ripping Roof Off Warehouse Up Close And Personal

Next Story
Read More: attach a laser to it is on of my problem solving go-to's for sure, hat, helmet, if you can read this you're too close, keep your distance, lasers, lasers can solve anything, so that's what that looks like, social distancing, video, whatever works, you're going to blind some short person!
Previous Post
Next Post