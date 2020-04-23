Guy Creates Social Distancing Laser Helmet That Displays 6-Foot Circle Around Himself

This is a short video of Youtuber StupotMcDoodlepip (sounds right) assembling and demonstrating his laser-powered social distancing helmet that displays a six-foot circle around himself so others know if they're getting too close. Plus it looks sweet. I mean if you can't get laid wearing one of these things you must be living in self-quarantine without an already existing romantic partner, am I right?

Keep going for the full video, which is mostly assembly.

Thanks to Matthew H, who agree those astronauts aboard the International Space Station really have the right idea.