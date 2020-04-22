Guy Creates Curved Basketball Backboard That Makes Almost Every Shot A Basket

April 22, 2020

This is a video of builder of things Shane Wighton of Youtube channel Stuff Made Here constructing a curved basketball backboard that directs almost all shots not thrown like a laser beam into the hoop. The proper shape of the board was determined "after Wighton created a piece of software that simulated throws from hundreds of different angles and speeds. The results are an elliptic paraboloid (a shape made from both ellipses and paraboloids) that looks less like a pointed noise cone and more like a flattened decorative fruit bowl." Fascinating. Now I'm not saying it isn't perfect, but *charges past defender will illegal elbow, throws air ball* explain that with all your physics and geometry.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to hairless and Eric R, who agree the real key to not missing any basketball shots is never taking any.

