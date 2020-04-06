Guy Builds Own 'Lumber Jacked Gym' After His Regular Gym Closes Due To Coronavirus

April 6, 2020

This is a video of the 'Lumber Jacked Gym' that Zachary Skidmore constructed almost entirely out of murdered trees after his regular gym closed due to the coronavirus. Zachary estimates it took him about 60 hours to complete over the course of two weeks. Impressive. So in summary, when a pandemic hits some people grab their chainsaw and start building their own gym so they can continue to work out and remain active and healthy, while others drink their weight in White Claw and wonder if today is a weekday.

Keep going for a full video tour of the facility (I particularly liked the treadmill at 3:00).

Thanks to MyOtherHaffey, who agrees where there's a will, there's a way.

