Groundhog Casually Eats Pizza Outside Woman's Back Door

Seen here finding out for itself why the Ninja Turtles are always raving about it, this is a video from Philadelphian Kristin Chalela Bagnell of a groundhog casually munching on a piece of pizza outside her back door, completely unfazed by Kristin or her two large dogs who came to investigate. Apparently it sat there eating for over an hour! Honestly, I'm half surprised it didn't run to Pat's or Geno's and return with a cheesesteak. Which is better, anyways? "Jim's." Good answer.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to MSA, who informed me she's gonna polish off a whole 12-pack of White Claw tonight. *swoon*