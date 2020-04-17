Groundhog Casually Eats Pizza Outside Woman's Back Door

April 17, 2020

Seen here finding out for itself why the Ninja Turtles are always raving about it, this is a video from Philadelphian Kristin Chalela Bagnell of a groundhog casually munching on a piece of pizza outside her back door, completely unfazed by Kristin or her two large dogs who came to investigate. Apparently it sat there eating for over an hour! Honestly, I'm half surprised it didn't run to Pat's or Geno's and return with a cheesesteak. Which is better, anyways? "Jim's." Good answer.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to MSA, who informed me she's gonna polish off a whole 12-pack of White Claw tonight. *swoon*

Track And Field Hammer Throw Goes Horribly, Horribly Wrong

Previous Story

Star Trek: The Next Generation Bloopers Reinserted Into The Final Scenes

Next Story
Read More: animals, don't bother me i'm eating, eating things, life finds a way, look at me i'm an honorary ninja turtle, mother nature, pizza, pizza is life, pizza life, so that's what that looks like, well that's something you don't see every day
Previous Post
Next Post