Grandpa And Grandma Do Garage Door Beer Challenge During Quarantine

Because you can't let a little self-quarantine prevent you from spilling beer all over yourself and your favorite bathrobe, this is a video of an elderly couple attempting the garage door beer chugging challenge while cooped up at home. Now I've personally performed the garage door beer chugging challenge before, and I have to admit -- it's harder than it looks. I mean for most people -- I didn't spill a drop but that's just me and I can shotgun a thrown beer before it hits the ground.

Keep going for the full video with worthwhile audio.

