Glow-In-The-Dark Guitar Strings Oscillating As Seen From Inside The Instrument

April 17, 2020

This is 'Discostrings', a video from musician Alan Gogoll (previously) of glow-in-the-dark guitar strings oscillating as seen from inside the instrument while being played fingerstyle. So, yeah, if you want to listen to some relaxing acoustic guitar while watching Winamp style visuals from inside a guitar, you're in luck. If you want to see a man make actual love to his guitar, well, you'll need to hop in your time machine, go back to my buddy Dave's latest experimental music show, and watch that. If you want to grab a drink after just find me, I'm the one who hits him with a bottle.

Previous Post
Next Post