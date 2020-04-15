Frisbee Thrown From Distance Removes Top From Water Bottle

This is a video of a lady throwing frisbees at a bottle of water from a fair distance and finally getting one to remove the water's cap. Obviously, it was not her first try. Or second. From the closeups though it does appear that the frisbee actually turns the cap a little and it wasn't just sitting on top. Honestly, my favorite part of the video was how the person who edited it censored the street name sign like I was going to go steal this lady's frisbees or yell at her for still buying single-use plastic water bottles.

Keep going for the full video with slow-motion.

