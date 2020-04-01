Freestyle Skier Turns Home Into Extreme Parkour Course During Quarantine

This is a video of freestyle skier Andri Ragettli getting some balance practice in at home on the 'floor is lava' parkour course he set up while self quarantining (previously: two of his not-at-home extreme parkour courses). Apparently it took a ton of attempts to finally clear the course, which includes walking on a second story window sill outside his home, juggling toilet paper while riding a hoverboard, stepping on a laptop, and a hand-sanitizing finish. Now I'm not saying this man should clearly start busking via his own hardcore parkour show set up in his front yard so people can drive by and throw Skittles at him, but I did panic buy two 54-ounce bags.

Keep going for the full peformance.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees the greatest home workout of all takes place in bed with your partner. HIYO! I'm not even sure if we can air this.