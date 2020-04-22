Freaky Deaky: Guy Makes Giant Human Fleshed, Blinking Eye Six-Sided Die
This is a video of the giant human fleshed blinking eye die made by Japanese artist doooo (of realistic human mouth coin purse infamy). It has moles (I'd have a dermatologist take a look at those just to be safe) for pips on all sides of the die except the one, where there's an animatronic blinking human eye. "Why?" Why the eye? "Aye, why the eye on the die my--" Alriiiight, that's enough of that, nerd.
Keep going for the full video.
Thanks to Clint, who agrees they're always watching. "Who?" Shhhhhhh!
