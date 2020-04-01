Freaky Deaky: Compilation Of Two-Car Accidents With One Of The Vehicles Digitally Removed

This is 'Ghost Crash', a short compilation of two-car accidents with one of the vehicles involved digitally removed from the video. I'd be telling the police that just like the time I stayed in that that creepy old bed and breakfast in the country, that ghost came out of nowhere. I know, I know, but it's true -- I've seen ghosts. I've also had relations with some, but those are stories for another day. "NOW." Honey wait!

Keep going for the video.

