Freaky Deaky: Closeup Of A Starfish Walking Across Glass
This is a short video of a starfish running (at least jogging) across the glass wall of an aquarium thanks to its hundreds of tiny tube feet. It's individual feet almost look like pink raindrops splashing on a windshield, don't they? "Can I say no?" You can do whatever you want *cracking knuckles* but there may be consequences.
Keep going for the full video while I try to get the tortoise and hare to race this mama jama.
Look at those little starfish feet walking the starfish out of the scene. pic.twitter.com/tCxJKpFVwC— 𝕨𝕒𝕤𝕙 𝕪𝕠𝕦𝕣 𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕤 🧼 (@ziyatong) April 7, 2020
Thanks to Lydia, who informed me some of the fastest starfish can travel up to 3 meters a minute. That's faster than me!
Read More: aquarium, body parts, do the locomotion with me, feet, freaky deaky, getting around, glass, hold up is this a race?, later alligators!, locomotion, sealife, so that's what that looks like, under the sea, well well well it looks like somebody's got the zoomies, you can't hold me down i get around, zoom zoom zoom