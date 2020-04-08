Freaky Deaky: Closeup Of A Starfish Walking Across Glass

This is a short video of a starfish running (at least jogging) across the glass wall of an aquarium thanks to its hundreds of tiny tube feet. It's individual feet almost look like pink raindrops splashing on a windshield, don't they? "Can I say no?" You can do whatever you want *cracking knuckles* but there may be consequences.

Keep going for the full video while I try to get the tortoise and hare to race this mama jama.

Look at those little starfish feet walking the starfish out of the scene. pic.twitter.com/tCxJKpFVwC — 𝕨𝕒𝕤𝕙 𝕪𝕠𝕦𝕣 𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕤 🧼 (@ziyatong) April 7, 2020

Thanks to Lydia, who informed me some of the fastest starfish can travel up to 3 meters a minute. That's faster than me!