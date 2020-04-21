Four-Wheeler Driving On Frozen Lake Creates Waves In Late Ice

This is a short video of an adventurous four-wheelerer driving his vehicle on a South Dakota lake and creating waves in the late ice. But isn't late ice just liquid water? And should you really be driving on it? I feel like I saw a G.I. Joe PSA about this. Me? I prefer my ice early, and ideally clinking around inside a cocktail glass while I gesture wildly at the bar to anyone who will listen.

Keep going for the video with a much more respectable frame rate. Plus audio!

Thanks to DT, who agrees somebody point this man to the Bering Strait.