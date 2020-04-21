Four-Wheeler Driving On Frozen Lake Creates Waves In Late Ice

April 21, 2020

This is a short video of an adventurous four-wheelerer driving his vehicle on a South Dakota lake and creating waves in the late ice. But isn't late ice just liquid water? And should you really be driving on it? I feel like I saw a G.I. Joe PSA about this. Me? I prefer my ice early, and ideally clinking around inside a cocktail glass while I gesture wildly at the bar to anyone who will listen.

Keep going for the video with a much more respectable frame rate. Plus audio!

Thanks to DT, who agrees somebody point this man to the Bering Strait.

Internet Out, Back Tomorrow

Previous Story

Crocheted Joe Exotic Figure For Auction To Feed Wildlife Park Residents In New Zealand

Next Story
Read More: fascinating, frozen, going for it, i'm melting!, i've seen titanic i know how this ends, ice, risking it all, so that's what that looks like, video, water, waves, whee!, whoa, winter
Previous Post
Next Post