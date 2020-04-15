Flubber: Dog Casually Launches Over Tall Metal Gate Like It's Nothing

This is a short video of Air Bud launching over a tall metal gate like it's the step stool a toddler would use to reach the toilet. I like how it uses its tail as a propeller to push itself forward -- that's good technique. So does anybody know what kind of dog this is? "A good one!" "A precious one!" "A cute one!" All correct answers. *pets own terrible dog* I suppose at least you pooped on your mom's side of the bed this time.

Keep going for the repeating video, complete with slow-mo.

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees there is nothing in your house that dog can't reach.