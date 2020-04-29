Fingers Of Fury: Guitar Hero Player Hits 100% On 'Through The Fire And Flames' At 165% Speed
This is a video of appropriately named Youtuber GHAddict becoming the first person to 100% the already difficult 'Through The Fire And Flames' on Guitar Hero at 165% speed. For reference, my highest completion was 13% playing at 10% speed. To my credit though, it was at a party and people kept walking in front of the television and -- "You were drunk." I thought somebody said we were playing Mario Kart.
Keep going for the awe-inspiring performance.
Thanks to Andyman, who agrees dream it, and you can achieve it.
