Fingers Of Fury: Guitar Hero Player Hits 100% On 'Through The Fire And Flames' At 165% Speed

This is a video of appropriately named Youtuber GHAddict becoming the first person to 100% the already difficult 'Through The Fire And Flames' on Guitar Hero at 165% speed. For reference, my highest completion was 13% playing at 10% speed. To my credit though, it was at a party and people kept walking in front of the television and -- "You were drunk." I thought somebody said we were playing Mario Kart.

Keep going for the awe-inspiring performance.

