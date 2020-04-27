Finally, A Swiss Army Knife Designed Specifically For Wine And Cheese

This is the $54 Victorinox Cheese Master, a knife designed specifically for wine and cheese use, combining the very important utility of a fondue fork with that of a bottle opener, wavy edge blade, corkscrew, tweezers, toothpick, and cheese blade. Just think -- you'll be the talk of the next picnic! Granted it might be behind your back and not all positive, but still.

Keep going for a few more shots and a promo video for all you aspiring Cheese Masters out there.

Thanks again to Jeffrey S, who agrees if you don't have a fondue fork on you at all times, can you even call yourself civilized?