Final Confrontation In 'Rise Of Skywalker' With Rage Against The Machine's 'Killing In The Name Of' Added

Note: Language. And major spoilers if you just came out of a coma today and haven't seen the movie yet. Also, welcome back, I knew you'd pull through.

This is a video of the final confrontation between Rey and Palpatine at the end of 'Rise Of Skywalker', but with the audio from Rage Against The Machine's classic 'Killing In The Name Of' added by Adam Garcia. He also did the same with the killing of Snope from 'The Last Jedi', which I included as well because they both give me the chills. Honestly, I'm surprised they didn't include the song in the theatrical releases, but I can only assume it's because Rage refused to sell out.

Keep going for the videos while I play Rage's self titled album and Evil Empire back-to-back and get so angsty I start breaking my own stuff.

The Death of Palpatine... but with Rage Against the Machine's "Killing in the Name of" pic.twitter.com/IGySw9IkMY — Adam Lance Garcia (@AdamLanceGarcia) April 1, 2020

The Death of Snoke... but with Rage Against the Machine's "Killing in the Name of" pic.twitter.com/95aWnjp8eB — Adam Lance Garcia (@AdamLanceGarcia) April 2, 2020

