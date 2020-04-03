Final Confrontation In 'Rise Of Skywalker' With Rage Against The Machine's 'Killing In The Name Of' Added

April 3, 2020

star-wars-rage-against-the-machine.jpg

Note: Language. And major spoilers if you just came out of a coma today and haven't seen the movie yet. Also, welcome back, I knew you'd pull through.

This is a video of the final confrontation between Rey and Palpatine at the end of 'Rise Of Skywalker', but with the audio from Rage Against The Machine's classic 'Killing In The Name Of' added by Adam Garcia. He also did the same with the killing of Snope from 'The Last Jedi', which I included as well because they both give me the chills. Honestly, I'm surprised they didn't include the song in the theatrical releases, but I can only assume it's because Rage refused to sell out.

Keep going for the videos while I play Rage's self titled album and Evil Empire back-to-back and get so angsty I start breaking my own stuff.

Thanks to Stephanie B, who agrees a little rage goes a long way.

Bard, Another!: Classic Rock Songs Performed On A Baroque Lute

Previous Story

UK Man Humorously Sneaks Around Neighborhood As Bush, Children As Trash Bags During Lockdown

Next Story
Read More: band, bands, doing battle, heck yeah i'm ready to punch some holes in walls let's do this thing kyle, lightsabers, music, rage, rage against the machine, songs, soundtrack, star wars, sure why not, value add, video, well that was fun
Previous Post
Next Post