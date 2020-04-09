Family Finds Simpsons Costumes While Cleaning During Quarantine, Recreates Show Intro

This is a video of the Simpsons intro recreated by Joel Sutherland and family after rediscovering the Simpsons costumes they wore one Halloween while they were doing a little quarantine cleaning. That's fun. You know I rediscovered the ninja costume I wore for Halloween a few years back and I've been wearing it for the past three days and my girlfriend hasn't been able to see me, not even when-- "You're sitting there pooping with the bathroom door open? I've just been ignoring you." *pushing door closed with foot* Well my world just got turned upside-down.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Amelie, who agrees if you ever wanted to swede a movie scene, now's the time.