Face Mask With Customizable Animated LED Messages

This is a video demonstration of one of the animated LED face masks created by Oculus product design manager and owner of fashion x technology store Lumen Couture, Chelsea Klukas. The mask's message can be customized to your heart's content, and the electronics are removable for cleaning. They're available for pre-order now for $90, with shipping in early May, and 60% of profits going to the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Response Fund. The mask can also be integrated with your smartphone via a Bluetooth app to display an equalizer bar for the music you're listening to, or your own voice. Me? I'm going to get one and program it with 'IF YOU CAN READ THIS YOU'RE TOO CLOSE' in really small font. "You really are an idiot, you know that?" How could I, dumb people aren't smart enough to know they're dumb. Personally, it's easy for me to visualize how far six feet away is from another person because it's the same distance I have to stand from the urinal.

Keep going for a video.

