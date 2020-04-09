Extreme Sports: Guy Snowboards Off Cliff, Deploys Parachute

This is a video of an extreme sporter snowboarding off the edge of a cliff, then deploying a parachute *breathes sigh of relief*. When he actually launches off the cliff -- it looks so surreal it almost seems fake. I zoomed and enhanced the footage though and it does appear to be real. Same goes for the video of me bench pressing 450 pounds. "The weights were painted foam." Honey! "Oh I'm sorry, did I say that out loud?" You know you did! Still, it's crazy to think actual extreme sports used to exist and now you're risking it all just going to the grocery store without a gas mask and body condom.

Keep going for the video, which should have been HD come on bro learn how to upload a video.

