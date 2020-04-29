Electric Guitar Themed Wooden Cutting Boards
These are the electric guitar themed wooden cutting boards produced and sold by Etsy shop CuttingBoredom (!). Available in Les Paul and Stratocaster styles, the ~$95 boards can be made with cherry, mahogany, or walnut bodies, with contrasting wood inlay details. Obviously, they're perfect for doing a little...shredding. "Dammit, GW." Believe me *retching* I make myself sick, I really do.
Thanks to hairless, for reminding me of the first time I cut the tip of a finger off into the food I was preparing and never told anybody.