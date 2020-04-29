Electric Guitar Themed Wooden Cutting Boards

April 29, 2020

electric-guitar-cutting-boards-1.jpg

These are the electric guitar themed wooden cutting boards produced and sold by Etsy shop CuttingBoredom (!). Available in Les Paul and Stratocaster styles, the ~$95 boards can be made with cherry, mahogany, or walnut bodies, with contrasting wood inlay details. Obviously, they're perfect for doing a little...shredding. "Dammit, GW." Believe me *retching* I make myself sick, I really do.

Keep going for a few more shots.

electric-guitar-cutting-boards-2.jpg

electric-guitar-cutting-boards-3.jpg

electric-guitar-cutting-boards-4.jpg

Thanks to hairless, for reminding me of the first time I cut the tip of a finger off into the food I was preparing and never told anybody.

