Drones Speeding Around Through Nature With Burning Flares

April 2, 2020

In sort of the opposite vein of that last post, this is Trajectoires, a short video created by filmmakers Hugo Manhes and Madcow by having one video camera hauling drone follow others that have burning flares attached as they fly through the wilderness. It's pretty cool to watch, especially if you pretend they were actually heat-seeking missiles locked-on to an enemy's jet. OR MAGICAL FAIRIES. Really anything that helps you forget they're just flares being dangled by quadrocopters about to start a forest fire.

Hit the jump for the video, complete with mood music.

Thanks to speakerbox, who agrees nature is beautiful, even without flares.

