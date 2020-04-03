Damn: Skydiver Takes Leg To The Head At 200MPH, Gets Knocked Out Cold

These are two videos of skydiver Ben Pigeon (great name for a skydiver) taking a femur to the face at 200+MPH and getting knocked out cold. Thankfully, another diver was able to pull his reserve parachute and he eventually came to and was able to find the drop zone and land safely without further injury. In his own words while I renew my vow to never travel higher than the third floor of any building:

I was so concussed that lost 3 days of memory. How I found the drop zone is beyond me. I could have dropped into power lines or the highway. Not only did I find it. I flew a perfect student pattern, but did not have the strength to flare (meaning the landing hurt also).

I was so out of it. When first asked if I was ok, I said 'what do you mean I just got out of my tent,' and then pointed to my parachute.

Man...I've got plenty of three day stretches in my memory that I wish I could lose, I'm just not sure I'm willing to take a leg to the face at 10,000 feet and 200MPH to lose them. "Back over you with my car in the parking garage?" Let's try it!

Keep going for the videos, hit in the second video occurs around 0:50.

