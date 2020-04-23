Cue The Benny Hill Music: A Low-Speed Smart Car Police Chase

This is the aerial helicopter footage of Arizona police following a Smart Car after the driver fled when they tried to question him following a "screaming and yelling" incident in a Walmart parking lot. Oh I'm sorry, but since when is it illegal to scream and yell in a Walmart parking lot? *angrily slamming shopping cart into cart return* THIS IS MY GOD-GIVEN RIGHT.

The driver of the Smart car reportedly refused to pull over, ran multiple red lights, and got on I-17 heading west towards Phoenix. In the interest of public safety, the Department of Public Safety then decided to call off the ground pursuit, leaving the driver to think they had gotten away, at least temporarily.

At some point, however, police resumed the chase because once the fleeing Smart reached I-10 and Watson some 30 miles away from Phoenix's city center, the mild goose chase came to an end with a PIT maneuver, leaving the tiny, silver Fortwo stopped on the side of the road facing the wrong direction, surrounded by several police SUVs

Man -- they PIT maneuvered the Smart Car? I'm surprised it didn't just disintegrate. Also I like all the tractor trailers passing the car, and that truck hauling the RV. Allegedly the top speed of this particular model Smart Car is 96MPH, but I can't imagine as a driver that at any speed over 88MPH you won't just time travel to your death.

Keep going for three videos (one shorter, one medium length, one long form), but really just CLICK HERE to watch the Benny Hill version.

Thanks to David H and Kenny_Z, who agrees sometimes you just have to put the pedal to the metal and hope there's a bridge jump up ahead.