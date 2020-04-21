Crocheted Joe Exotic Figure For Auction To Feed Wildlife Park Residents In New Zealand

This is the auction for a crocheted Joe Exotic Tiger King figure crafted by Hannah Braxton of Han-Craft without a pattern. Joe measures approximately 30-centimeters (~12-inches) tall, is made entirely from cotton yarn, and all proceeds from the auction will go to help feed the 400+ animals at the Orana Wildlife Park in Christchurch, New Zealand (you can also donate directly HERE). Unfortunately, the auction is only open to New Zealand residents, which is a shame because I was ready to drop a three followed by a zero then a period then two more zeroes. "$30.00? The auction is already at $250." Whoa *quickly scooping poker chips off table* too rich for my blood. "You weren't even playing." Later!

Keep going for a couple more shots.

Thanks to my buddy Jaron, who agrees Hannah should create a pattern so we can all make ourselves and fill them with catnip and give them to our cool cats and kittens.