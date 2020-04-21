Crocheted Joe Exotic Figure For Auction To Feed Wildlife Park Residents In New Zealand

April 21, 2020

crochet-tiger-king-1.jpg

This is the auction for a crocheted Joe Exotic Tiger King figure crafted by Hannah Braxton of Han-Craft without a pattern. Joe measures approximately 30-centimeters (~12-inches) tall, is made entirely from cotton yarn, and all proceeds from the auction will go to help feed the 400+ animals at the Orana Wildlife Park in Christchurch, New Zealand (you can also donate directly HERE). Unfortunately, the auction is only open to New Zealand residents, which is a shame because I was ready to drop a three followed by a zero then a period then two more zeroes. "$30.00? The auction is already at $250." Whoa *quickly scooping poker chips off table* too rich for my blood. "You weren't even playing." Later!

Keep going for a couple more shots.

crochet-tiger-king-2.jpg

crochet-tiger-king-3.jpg

Thanks to my buddy Jaron, who agrees Hannah should create a pattern so we can all make ourselves and fill them with catnip and give them to our cool cats and kittens.

Four-Wheeler Driving On Frozen Lake Creates Waves In Late Ice

Previous Story

Star Trek The Next Generation Edited So The Crew Sings Smash Mouth's 'All Star'

Next Story
Read More: animals, auction, characters, crochet, for a good cause, handmade, honestly tiger king was just more depressing than anything else my girlfriend doesn't even like to talk about it, new zealand, people, tiger king, zoo
Previous Post
Next Post