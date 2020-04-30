Creating A Camera Lens That Can See Around Objects

This is a video of Youtuber Applied Science discussing the telecentric optical system he built with a Fresnel lens that allows a camera to record two objects at different distances with no perspective (both appearing the same size), and even 'negative' perspective (the further object appearing larger than the closer). When viewed with negative perspective, you can actually see around an object placed in front of another (in this case, dominos). Pretty wild, right? Needless to say-- "P0rn is about to get a whole lot weirder." I just got the goosebumps.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Christopher C, who agrees this is cool and all, but x-ray specs are really where it's at.