Counting Everything Wrong With Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker In 22 Minutes

This is a video from CinemaSin tallying what they believe is everything wrong with Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker in 22 minutes or less. The grand total? 274 sins (although Kylo smashing the wayfinder alone scored 100, and ghost Luke's conversation with Rey another 50). That is a lot of sinning! Did they get them all? No clue -- I still haven't seen the movie, but based on the video some really crazy shit happens! Looks nuts.

Keep going for the video, which, SPOILER: Emperor Palpatine, what?!

Thanks to hairless and Jesse A, who agree the thing wrongest with The Rise Of Skywalker was the lack of Ewoks. I mean they worked wonders in Return Of The Jedi.