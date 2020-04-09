Coming In Hot!: Container Ship Completely Demolishes Port Crane In Harbor

April 9, 2020

This is a video of the 1,200-foot Japanese controlled container ship Milano Bridge swinging wide into Busan Port in South Korea and taking out a gantry crane in the process. Two other cranes also suffered damage, but thankfully there were no human injuries. When reached for comment by Geekologie, the captain of the ship was too drunk to be reached via telepathy. Or asleep. Probably both.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to DT, who agrees somebody needs to go back to Docking 101.

Oh Wow: A Gallery Of Horror Movies Starring Disney Characters In The Style Of Vintage Walt Disney Comics

Previous Story

Well That's Good: Pandas At Hong Kong Zoo Mate Naturally For The First Time

Next Story
Read More: caught on tape, coming in hot!, cranes, crashing into things, destroying things, great now we can't load the back of the boat, i don't know what i'm doing, i'm on a boat, oh wow, that wasn't supposed to happen, video, woopsie
Previous Post
Next Post