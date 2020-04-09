Coming In Hot!: Container Ship Completely Demolishes Port Crane In Harbor

This is a video of the 1,200-foot Japanese controlled container ship Milano Bridge swinging wide into Busan Port in South Korea and taking out a gantry crane in the process. Two other cranes also suffered damage, but thankfully there were no human injuries. When reached for comment by Geekologie, the captain of the ship was too drunk to be reached via telepathy. Or asleep. Probably both.

Keep going for the full video.

