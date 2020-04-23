Close Calls: Woman's Breast Implant Deflects Potentially Fatal Bullet

A woman's silicone breast implant recently deflected a bullet that could have potentially hit her heart or lungs, leaving her with relatively minor injuries compared to what might have happened. Some more details while I consider cupping up for my own personal safety:

"The bullet wound entry was on the left breast, but the rib fracture was on the right side. The bullet entered the skin on the left side first, and then ricocheted across her sternum into the right breast and broke her rib on the right side," he explained.

"The implant caused the change in the trajectory of the bullet," he said. The woman suffered a gunshot wound, broken ribs and broken implants, but otherwise was remarkably unscathed. "On the left hand side is the heart and lungs -- if the bullet would have gone into the chest, she would have had a much more serious, possibly life-threatening injury," McEvenue added.

