Clever: Stop Motion Skiing In Living Room

April 6, 2020

This is 'Freeride At Home', a short stop motion video created by Philipp Klein Herrero after his family's big ski trip was canceled due to the coronavirus. That sucks. You know I went on a family cruise right before this whole coronavirus lockdown situation and I just got an email like a week and a half ago from the cruise company saying hey just FYI somebody on the boat actually had the rona. Was it me? No clue they didn't say!

Keep going for the full video.

UK Police Release Dalek To Remind People To Stay Indoors

Previous Story

Ice Cold: Lady Tricks Husky With Photo Of Meaty Food

Next Story
Read More: coronavirus, different strokes for different folks, do a barrel roll, having a great time, i'm flying jack!, i'm on top of the world!, making the most out of it, skiing, sports, stop motion, tricks, whatever cracks your tractor, whee!, womp womp
Previous Post
Next Post