Clever: Stop Motion Skiing In Living Room

This is 'Freeride At Home', a short stop motion video created by Philipp Klein Herrero after his family's big ski trip was canceled due to the coronavirus. That sucks. You know I went on a family cruise right before this whole coronavirus lockdown situation and I just got an email like a week and a half ago from the cruise company saying hey just FYI somebody on the boat actually had the rona. Was it me? No clue they didn't say!

Keep going for the full video.