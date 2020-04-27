Clever: A Clear Acrylic 'Shattered Glass' Jigsaw Puzzle

This is 'The Accident' clear acrylic jigsaw puzzle made and sold by Melbourne, Australia based yelldesign. The $65 puzzle consists of 215 pieces and measures approximately 23" x 21" when completed. Or, should I say, IF completed. Get it? "Because it's hard." Like a rock monster's penis 24/7.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees jut add a couple shards of real broken glass to really up the difficulty (and danger!).