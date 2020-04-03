Bard, Another!: Classic Rock Songs Performed On A Baroque Lute

April 3, 2020

classic-rock-on-baroque-lute.jpg

These are several videos of musician Daniel Estrem performing a variety of classic rock songs as he's arranged for the 24-string baroque lute. Heck yeah, I feel like I'm in an old stone tavern somewhere. Honestly, I could drink ale and listen to this all day. Or almost any music really, it's the ale that's important.

Keep going for 'House Of The Rising Son', 'Summer Breeze', 'Light My Fire', 'White Room', and 'While My Guitar Gently Weeps'.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees it's comforting to know people keep all the instruments alive.

Damn: Skydiver Takes Leg To The Head At 200MPH, Gets Knocked Out Cold

Previous Story

Final Confrontation In 'Rise Of Skywalker' With Rage Against The Machine's 'Killing In The Name Of' Added

Next Story
Read More: bard's tale, classic rock, different folks for different folks, encore! encore!, everybody needs a hobby, free bird!, i'd like to make a request, instruments, music, musicians, olden days, so that's what that sounds like, songs, sure why not, video
Previous Post
Next Post