Bard, Another!: Classic Rock Songs Performed On A Baroque Lute

These are several videos of musician Daniel Estrem performing a variety of classic rock songs as he's arranged for the 24-string baroque lute. Heck yeah, I feel like I'm in an old stone tavern somewhere. Honestly, I could drink ale and listen to this all day. Or almost any music really, it's the ale that's important.

Keep going for 'House Of The Rising Son', 'Summer Breeze', 'Light My Fire', 'White Room', and 'While My Guitar Gently Weeps'.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees it's comforting to know people keep all the instruments alive.