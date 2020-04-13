Back The Future II Recreated By 300 Different Fans, Scene By Scene In Different Media

In the same vain as the Shrek remake from a few years back, this is Project 88, a complete remake of Back To The Future II by 300 fans in nine countries, who each recreated different scenes via live action performance, "puppets, animation, original music, cats, dogs, and even one scene performed entirely by bananas." It, uh, it was really something. Something I skipped around for a full twenty minutes. "Twenty?" Five. "Five?" Just long enough to take a screenshot and make a gif.

Keep going for the whole video, which might be worth a watch if you've already seen all of Netflix, Hulu, and TikTok.

Thanks to Dennis, who agrees it's only a matter of time before the whole series is rebooted for absolutely no good reason at all.