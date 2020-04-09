Awww: A Whole Bunch Of Young Cute Noodles (Garter Snakes) Peering Out From Den

This is a short video captured near a state park in North Sioux City, South Dakota, of a group of young garter snakes (cute noodles to me -- nope ropes to some) peering out from their den. Precious angels! Although they really do look a lot cuter head-on than they do from the side. Kinda like me. Still, if you had to say which of my sides was better, which would you choose? "Your back side." HIYO! *booty poppin'* "I meant so I didn't have to see your face." Oh *booty poppin' slowly comes to a sad stop like one of those twenty-five cent rides outside of WalMart* I see.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Sarah, who agrees precious angels come in all shapes and sizes.