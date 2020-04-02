Awww: A Mini Picnic Table Squirrel Feeder

This is the mini picnic table squirrel feeder made and sold by Rick Kalinowski of Etsy shop SquirrellyTreasureCo. You can either purchase an assembled table ($25), kit ($15), or pattern ($7), and you'll be posting blurry squirrel pics to Facebook and Instagram before you know it. Admittedly, a quick Google search suggests Rick may not have been the first person to build a squirrel picnic tables, but he has monetized the idea. Personally, I built a squirrel feeder with a pentagram on the floor and a plastic toy goat laying in the middle of it like the squirrel's performing some sort of occult ritual, but that's just me and I like to remind the neighbors who they're living next to.

Keep going for a couple more shots and a video of a squirrel enjoying its picnic.

