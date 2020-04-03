An Experimental Video Made From Stock Footage With Overlapping Action

This is CONCATENATION, an experimental film created by Donato Sansone from stock footage where the action in one scene moves to the edge of the frame and into another with a similar vector. My brain could handle the first ten seconds, but after that it was all a bit much for me. My brain, it's kinda-- "Shit." Well I was going to say delicate, but I suppose there are turds too fragile to pick up too.

Keep going for the full video.