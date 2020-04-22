Alapaca In The Sunlight Appears As If It's Breathing Fire

This is a short slow motion video of an alpaca in the early morning sunlight where the sun's rays catch its frosty breath just right to make it appear as if it's breathing fire Game Of Thrones dragon style. Pretty crazy, right? Perhaps even crazier is just how early this alpaca farmer gets high in the morning.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks again to Caroline J, who agrees magic is everywhere, you just have to know where to look.