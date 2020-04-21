Adam Savage Unboxes And Plays With His New Extended Finger Claws

This is a video of Adam Savage unpacking and demonstrating his new extended articulated finger claws made by Gary Faye of Gary Faye Creations. If you're interested in your own they're available in a variety of styles and colors and start around $195 for a single hand, and $375 for two. So...are you thinking what I'm thinking? "Does it involve futuristic handjobs?" Well it didn't before but it certainly does now!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless and Allyson S, who agree Edward Scissorhands and Freddy Krueger were way ahead of the game.