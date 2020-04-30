360-Degree Pannable VR Video Of The First Hydrogen Bomb Explosion

This is a pannable VR recreation of the detonation of the 'Ivy Mike' thermonuclear device on the Enewetak Atoll in the Marshall Islands in 1952, the first full-scale detonation of a hydrogen bomb. Just make sure you're pointed in the right direction for the explosion, because I missed it the first time staring at some trees. In the real apocalypse you'll only get one chance.

Keep going for the video, actual detonation at 1:45, followed by some info about the effects of the bomb on the area, as well as some current footage of the island and its inhabitants, who were allowed to return in 1980.

