1568, In Scotland: The First Known Written Use Of The F-Word

The National Library Of Scotland is proud to announce they have what is believed to be the oldest surviving written documentation of the f-word, a manuscript of collected literature from 1568 penned by merchant George Bannatyne (he also included some of his own work) while he was quarantined in his home (sound familiar?) in Edinburgh due to the plague. Some more info about the manuscript while I'm not the least bit surprised the oldest known written use of the f-word is from Scotland:

The manuscript contains William Dunbar's epic poem The Flyting of Dunbar and Kennedie, in which two poets trade insults with one another.

As the pair trade blows, Kennedy brands Dunbar a 'wan fukkit funling' ...Dr Joanna Kopaczyk, a historical linguistics at Glasgow University tells viewers: 'In the Flyting of Dunbar and Kennedy, when Kennedy addresses Dunbar, there is the earliest surviving record of the word 'f***' in the world. 'It might never quite make the tourist trail, but here in the National Library we have the first written 'f***' in the world. I think that's something to be proud of'

Honestly I don't know what a 'wan fukkit funling' is, but if I was called one you better believe I'm taking my gloves off. You know what I mean? "For a handjob." What? No -- to fight. I swear, every time I think we're on the same page you're reading a nudie mag behind your science textbook.

