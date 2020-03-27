Yikes: BASE Jumper Has Parachute Mishap, Smacks And Flips Down Cliff Into River

March 27, 2020

This is the helmetcam footage from a BASE jumper in Switzerland whose "canopy opened facing the cliff and I got twisted under the canopy on opening. Had no time to react, hit the cliff and made my way down along the cliff for about 80-90 meters and came to rest in a shallow river. Did not break any bones, got away with contusions and bruises." Well that's a relief. So is a canopy opening facing the cliff considered user error or what? Did he pack the parachute backwards? I don't know anything about this stuff because I prefer my feet on the ground and penis spinning like a prize wheel at the fair. Also, if somebody could please add the audio of this guy's painful grunts from 0:16 - 0:32 as he's falling down the cliff into a round of Street Fighter that would be fantastic.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to DT, who agrees sometimes you just have to accept that God wants you dead.

Pianist Plays Tetris Theme In Every Key So We Can Hear The Difference

Previous Story

Flying Saucer Abducting Cows Paperclip Holder

Next Story
Read More: are you okay?, base jumping, close calls, crashing into things, god wants you off earth pronto, holy smokes, jumping off of things, lucky, not dying, not today death, ouch, so have you jumped again, so that's what that looks like, somehow not breaking every bone in your body, video, woopsie
Previous Post
Next Post