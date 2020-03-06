World's Chillest Cat Lounging Belly Up In Chair Watching Tom And Jerry Cartoon

This is a short video of British shorthair cat Mr. Bobby Cat lounging in his favorite chair and watching some Tom And Jerry. Now that -- that is a level of relaxation we can all strive to achieve. Why can't my cats be that chill? My cats are the opposite of chill. Like last weekend Big Jim was sleeping on the back of the couch but when I reached up to pet him he was so startled he ran the entire length of the sofa spraying poop on the wall like the world's worst tagger. "Wait, what?" It was horrifying and hilarious at the same time but now my wall stinks.

Keep going for the video of Garfield's inspiration.

Thanks to Frances, who agrees knowing how to relax is actually an important life skill.