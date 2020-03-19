Woopsie: Jeep Nosedives Off Automotive Lift In Garage

March 19, 2020

jeep-falls-off-lift.jpg

This is a short security cam video of a Jeep being prepped for a Pro Rocks racing event when it decides that, just like a two-year old you turn your back on for one second, it wants to lick the floor. I like how the guy grabs ahold of the rear like he can pull it back down. I also like how he holds one hand in the air afterwards like if it somehow did start to come back and fall on him he'd be able to hold it up like Atlas. That was some textbook overestimation of abilities right there.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to JRT, who agrees user error.

Using Fluorescent Dye To Demonstrate How Efficient Sea Sponges Are At Circulating Water Through Themselves

Previous Story

Ice Cold: Lizard Steals Worm Out Of Other Lizard's Mouth

Next Story
Read More: cars, having a terrible time, i'm flying jack, jeep, lifts aren't for everyone, security cam, that wasn't supposed to happen, that's fine no biggie just lower the lift and roll it back on i'm sure it's fiiiiiine, vehicles, vroom vroom, whee!, woopsie, yeah you did, zoom zoom
Previous Post
Next Post