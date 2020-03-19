Woopsie: Jeep Nosedives Off Automotive Lift In Garage

This is a short security cam video of a Jeep being prepped for a Pro Rocks racing event when it decides that, just like a two-year old you turn your back on for one second, it wants to lick the floor. I like how the guy grabs ahold of the rear like he can pull it back down. I also like how he holds one hand in the air afterwards like if it somehow did start to come back and fall on him he'd be able to hold it up like Atlas. That was some textbook overestimation of abilities right there.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to JRT, who agrees user error.