Woman Trains Neural Network To Create Self Portraits Of Her

This is a short video of the generative adversarial neural network self portraits created by Ellie O'Brien using the NVIDIA StyleGAN model retrained with 7000 images of herself. I have no clue what any of that means, but I do know this is exactly what you see in a bathroom mirror if you make the fateful mistake of looking in one when you're tripping.

Keep going the video, which is a little more of the scary same.

Thanks to CF, who agrees is it really a self portrait if AI generated it?