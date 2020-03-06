Woman Trains Neural Network To Create Self Portraits Of Her

March 6, 2020

This is a short video of the generative adversarial neural network self portraits created by Ellie O'Brien using the NVIDIA StyleGAN model retrained with 7000 images of herself. I have no clue what any of that means, but I do know this is exactly what you see in a bathroom mirror if you make the fateful mistake of looking in one when you're tripping.

Keep going the video, which is a little more of the scary same.

Thanks to CF, who agrees is it really a self portrait if AI generated it?

World's Chillest Cat Lounging Belly Up In Chair Watching Tom And Jerry Cartoon

Previous Story

Life Hacks: How To Reconstruct A Too-Short Packing Box

Next Story
Read More: ai, artificial intelligence, face melting, freaky deaky, heck if i know, i'm not sure why but i'm not sure why not either so there's that, so that's what that looks like, the future nears, video, whatever you do don't look in the mirror
Previous Post
Next Post