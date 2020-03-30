Woman Retells Story Of Star Wars: A New Hope After Only Seeing It Once 3 Years Ago

March 30, 2020

This is a video of Youtuber Liam's Newly Rebranded Entertainment Franchise's girlfriend Jessie retelling the story of Star Wars: A New Hope after having only seen it once three years ago. Her rehashing is pretty great (minus forgetting some major plot points but remembering some incredibly minute details), and Liam's animation of her story was really value-add. For reference, according to my last performance review, most of my contributions around the office here are actually value-subtract. Like the time I tried to save money by manufacturing our own printer ink from Kool-Aid packets. "How did that work out?" In my defense I told the office manager we should have bought the insurance on those printers.

Keep going for the video while I try to recall anything from the 22 hours of television I watched yesterday.

Thanks to Butt What If, who is hands down the name I use from now on whenever I get to name my own video game character.

