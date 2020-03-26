Woman Finally Captures Rescue Bear's Digging Out From Hibernation For First Time On Video, Is Thrilled About It

March 26, 2020

This is a video captured by caretaker Nicole Marie at the Grizzly Bear Refuge near Golden, Canada of orphaned grizzly bear Boo Grizzly awakening and digging out from hibernation. Apparently it's the first time since they've actually been able to capture the moment in the past eight years of trying due to a string of alleged technological failures. Perseverance! You know what they say about that. "It pays off?" *continuing to try jamming square peg in round hole* Haha, no, that's not it.

Keep going for the complete emergence, just like a butterfly from its chrysalis.

Thanks to Joanne, who agrees sometimes you just need to sleep for a few more months.

