Woman Discovers The $100 Statue She Bought At A Garage Sale Is Conservatively Worth $100K - $125K, Sells For Over $2-Million

This is a video from Antiques Roadshow on PBS of a St. Louis woman who brings in a Chinese gilt bronze Bodhisattva statue from the early 15th century that she bought at a garage sale for $100. The appraisers conservatively value the small statue (with missing arm and fingers) at $100,000 - $125,000 and reveal it was later sold at auction for over $2-million (including buyer's premium). Obviously, I anxiously await the day I turn a garage sale find into millions. Like this -- what do you think this is worth? "A bag of fertilizer?" Dude said he was going to use it this weekend and that it wasn't for sale, I assume to drive the price up.

Keep going for the video, appraisal value and reaction at 3:20.

Thanks to Stephanie B, who agrees we need to go garage saling as soon as it's safe again, if it's ever safe again.