Whoa: A C-130 With Spiraling Vortices From All Propellers

This is a short gif of a Lockheed C-130 Hercules taking off when the dewpoint was just right for all the propellers to create visible wingtip vortices trailing behind them all (links to Reddit with better video). How about that! I was so mesmerized by the video I shuffled out of the bathroom stall and back to my desk with my pants still around my ankles! "How did you not trip over your penis?!" Okay so you know how Jesus fed 5,000 people with only five loaves of bread and two fish? "Mhmm?" It was an even bigger miracle than that.

Thanks to JF, who, if I'm not mistaken, tends to send plane related tips. Interesting, verrrrrrry interesting.