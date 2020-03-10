We've Come So Far: The Octo-Bouncer, A Robot That Can Bounce A Ping-Pong Ball Indefinitely

This is a video demonstration of the Octo-Bouncer, a robot that can track and repeatedly bounce a pingpong ball on its platter until the end of time, the ball turns to dust, or its unplugged -- whichever comes first. I mean that's cool and all, but can it play beer pong? Because I think I just smelled a new challenger to my beer pong championship title! *teammate whispers in ear this thing would destroy us* Oh -- no, I must have just farted.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Eric P, who agrees now somebody smack it with a broom handle.