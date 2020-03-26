Waffle Houses: A Waffle Iron That Makes LEGO-Like Building Blocks

This is the Kickstarter campaign for the Building Brick Waffle Maker, a novelty waffle maker that creates LEGO style blocks for building your own breakfast. The $50 waffle maker creates ten 2 x 1 blocks, two 4 x 1's, and two 1 x 1's in a single making, and for an additional $25 you can get two silicone eating plates with a 6 x 6 stud grid to start building your waffle tower. So...yeah, to build anything decent enough to warrant a new wonder of the world consideration you're going to have to fill that thing quite a few times. And in that time your waffles will get cold. Also, at one point in their life does a person decide their waffle tower building has moved past cutting and stacking their own pieces and into 'I'm novelty waffle maker deep in this hobby' territory? Asking for a friend stacking cut Eggos for dinner the third time this week.

Keep going for a couple more shots of the delicious possibilities.

Thanks to Josh J, who agrees playing with your food is great when you're alone. I mean it's great in front of a group too, but usually only for you.